Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Learn how to use cutlery – Instagram users troll Moesha Buduong


Table Manners Learn how to use cutlery – Instagram users troll Moesha Buduong

The curvy goodness, Moesha Boduong’s vacation in Geneva, Switzerland turned sour when her followers on Instagram noticed her naivetés concerning matters at the dinner table. The slay queen, unfortunately, could not slay at her dinner table.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Learn how to use cutlery – Instagram users troll Moesha Buduong play

Moesha Boduong

Being a celebrity has its perks though but the evils of it lurking at the very heart of social media. Just imagine Moesha can’t even enjoy her meal in peace.

The curvy goodness, Moesha Boduong’s vacation in Geneva, Switzerland turned sour when her followers on Instagram noticed her naivetés concerning matters at the dinner table.

READ ALSO: Moesha says she needs a tour guide in Switzerland, baits with half nude video

She shared pictures and a video of her enjoying a sumptuous meal. She captioned it saying, “Who is hungry?” This innocent move turned into a living nightmare as her followers came for blood.

Some shared pieces of advice to her:

Learn how to use cutlery – Instagram users troll Moesha Buduong play

Instagram comment

Learn how to use cutlery – Instagram users troll Moesha Buduong play

Instagram comment

Others came or her:

Learn how to use cutlery – Instagram users troll Moesha Buduong play

Instagram comment

Learn how to use cutlery – Instagram users troll Moesha Buduong play

Instagram comment

Learn how to use cutlery – Instagram users troll Moesha Buduong play

Instagram comment

 

The slay queen, unfortunately, could not slay at her dinner table too. The pressure to impress other dinners was undoubtedly too strong for her to use the natural cutlery God gave her (her fingers).

A little humour can go a long way:

Learn how to use cutlery – Instagram users troll Moesha Buduong play

Instagram comment

 

Hopefully, this episode doesn’t myrrh her vacay and hope she learns a lesson and dines alone next time.

SWIPE TO WATCH VIDEO HERE:

View this post on Instagram

Who is hungry ??

A post shared by Moesha Babiinoti Boduong (@moeshaboduong) on

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Fella Makafui: Actress breaks silence on alleged cheating with Medikal Fella Makafui Actress breaks silence on alleged cheating with Medikal
Hot Video: Watch Sista Afia 'grind' Gasmilla to heaven and back Hot Video Watch Sista Afia 'grind' Gasmilla to heaven and back
WorkAndPay: Stonebwoy hasn’t paid me for ‘Mane Me’ beat – Producer WorkAndPay Stonebwoy hasn’t paid me for ‘Mane Me’ beat – Producer
Video: I will not pay a Ghanaian video director to shoot my music - Shatta Wale Video I will not pay a Ghanaian video director to shoot my music - Shatta Wale
Holy: Kwaw Kese reveals why he doesn't go to church Holy Kwaw Kese reveals why he doesn't go to church
Gratitude: Acknowledge those who helped you to stardom – DJ Switch advised Gratitude Acknowledge those who helped you to stardom – DJ Switch advised

Recommended Videos

Video: I will not pay any Ghanaian video director to shoot my music - Shatta Wale Video I will not pay any Ghanaian video director to shoot my music - Shatta Wale
GMA UK 2018: Ebony Reigns makes history; Wins Artiste of the Year GMA UK 2018 Ebony Reigns makes history; Wins Artiste of the Year
Wow: Ofori Amponsah's church now operating as a beer bar Wow Ofori Amponsah's church now operating as a beer bar



Top Articles

1 Wow Ofori Amponsah's church now operating as a beer barbullet
2 Remarried! Chris Attoh marries again, check out the beautiful photosbullet
3 After Marriage Chris Attoh pens emotional message after marriagebullet
4 Shame Mzbel opens a can of worms as she replies Counsellor Lutterodtbullet
5 Married! Check out PHOTOS from the white wedding of Pastor...bullet
6 Baptism of Fire Wendy Shay trolled on Twitter after indecent...bullet
7 Social media Here's how Ghanaians reacted to Chris Attoh's...bullet
8 Video Juliet Ibrahim and sisters joins the Kupe dance...bullet
9 Video Patapaa pauses performance; picks up money thrown...bullet
10 Oh Why! Sarkodie and Stonebwoy should quit music –...bullet

Top Videos

1 Serena Williams goes topless in heroic breast cancer videobullet
2 Beauty Pageant Tv3 staff demanded sex – Ghana Most Beautiful 2015bullet
3 Listen Sarkodie finally 'disses' Shatta Wale in latest Videobullet
4 Video Rashida Black beauty and husband Kushman show off their new babybullet
5 Video Captain Planet is enjoying the body of an old woman -...bullet
6 Video Delay reveals why she's not married and it's not her...bullet
7 Video Zylofon boss shows how to blow cash on wife's birthdaybullet
8 Video Rosemond Brown promises presenter sex in exchange...bullet
9 EBONYbullet
10 Video I used to make Pizza in Italy, train station...bullet

Celebrities

Kwaw Kese and his deceased manager, Fennec Okyere
Murder Trial Kwaw Kese unhappy with Bull Dog’s release over Fennec Okyere’s death
Strategy Pastors are smart marketers by selling “hope” to church members - KSM
8 Ghanaian celebrity wedding kisses that got us in our feels
Mwuah! 8 Ghanaian celebrity wedding kisses that got us in our feels
Men were naked and stupid, Afia Schwarzenegger's take on creation
Bible? Men were naked and stupid, Afia Schwarzenegger's take on creation
X
Advertisement