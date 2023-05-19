Leave Hajia 4Reall alone, use your energy to fight African leaders - Reggie Rockstone

Reggie questioned the selective outrage, emphasizing that African leaders and politicians are misusing public funds, which directly impact the lives of citizens and future generations.

He also pointed out the hypocrisy of those who condemn Hajia 4Reall while showing respect and support to corrupt officials.

According to him , while scams target individuals who are greedy or desperate, the victims are not entirely innocent, often seeking material gain or indulging their desires.

He wrote "My main issue is the selective energy folx get when sum like this pops up tho we have African leaders and politicians chopping our money live! Shit that affects me and you and our children’s children! I don’t see y’all say shit with the same vim nope! This is sum one’s matter wey no Dey affect u saf! You take am World Cup smh! Meanwhile u Dey salute big man in tinted car Dey holla Bossu honorable? I can't think far or near! I understand sensational news etc yes!

“I dey read sum comments and I Dey sus folx! I have never had glee for the next man or woman’s trouble! Nope! Btw scams are usually hit on folx who are greedy or thirsty! The promise of more! The thirst and lust for the fine botoz! Deez victims are not as innocent o! Dem wan nak ( most married saf) not condoning it but we have bigger fish to fry and look into! Shit that actually affects us here and now!"

He however emphasized the need to focus on larger issues that affect the present and future of the nation.

Nana Romeo, on the other hand, advised Ghanaians to await the final verdict from the US court where Hajia 4Reall is being tried.

He urges caution in passing judgment and emphasizes that if she is proven guilty, she should be held accountable for her actions. Nana Romeo cautioned against celebrating someone's downfall, as no one knows what the future holds. He suggested praying for forgiveness on their behalf, as it may not have been their intention to commit such offenses.

He also advised those who have nothing constructive to offer to remain silent and refrain from commenting. Nana Romeo concludes by stating that even a thief can advise others not to engage in criminal activities.