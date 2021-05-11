RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Legon graduate who washes cars gets numerous job offers after Nana Aba's intervention

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Thanks to Nana Aba, help is coming the way of Boasiako Antwi, the Legon graduate who now washes cars for a living after all his attempts to get a job failed.

The ace Ghanaian broadcaster met the University of Ghana graduate yesterday and shared his story of what pushed him to become a car washer at washing bay despite bagging a Second Class Upper in Political Science from the university.

In the video that went viral yesterday, Nana Aba said "Someone referred him... I drove all the way to Agbogba this morning to meet Antwi Boasiako. He is here working as a washing bay attendant"

Boasiako Antwi sharing his story said, "after my national service at Ghana Red Cross Society, there was no job and out of pressure I had to walk out and look for a job". According to the calm speaking graduate, he's been washing cars for 7 months now.

"I want a good job that I can use my skills, the skills that I acquired in school," the 28-year-old said and Nana Aba replied, "so we will try to get you a job ... thank you for washing my car".

The Gh One TV General Manager assured him that she'll get him a job and low behold, the job offers even with scholarships have poured the way of ANTWI BOASIAKO.

Nana Aba announced this on Twitter when she said "I’m overwhelmed with job offers and scholarships for Antwi Boasiako. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you".

See her tweet below with some reactions.

