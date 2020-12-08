NPP’s Lydia Alhassan has retained her seat after beating the NDC’s John Dumelo in a tight race.

Per the provisional results, Lydia Alhassan polled 39,851 of the total votes while Dumelo managed 37,778 votes.

Reacting to the election, said there was bribery involved in Lydia Alhassan’s win and that Dumelo ‘did so well that, it will keep the MP on her toes to work for the people’.

“Elections conducted on bribery SHOULD always end in a loss. #GhanaDecides. BUT, my Jonivi did so well that, it will keep the MP on her toes to WORK FOR THE PEOPLE. Congratulations @johndumelo1,” she said.

She advised John Dumelo to ‘try again by championing causes in the film industry’ because there’s so much to be fixed, adding that he should ‘lead that fight and then, you come back trained and ready.’

“Try again by championing causes in your industry; FILM. Let’s SEE your history of serving. There’s so much to be fixed in Ghana’s film industry. Please lead that fight and then, you come back trained and ready.”

Leila also advised her followers who have political ambitions, saying: “Guys, If you desire politics in your future, start NOW where ever you are. Cultivate a habit of serving and leading initiatives. Don’t wake up one morning and start bribing, braiding, pounding and bonding cos you want votes. That’s disrespectful to the people. Start now! Brighten the corner where you are. Politicians need to stop taking voters for granted. You can’t bribe folks with laptop and when you win, your kid goes to Harvard and the voters’ kids struggle for desks and jobs.

Very proud of how assertive Ghanaians are becoming. Hope the entire genpop catches up soon.”