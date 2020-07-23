The actress in a now-deleted outburst on social media described Leila as a 'dangerous stupid liar'. She claimed the film asked her for money and after refusing to give her, she has gone to speak ill about her.

The Ghanaian film producer based in the U.S replied the actress with an explanation that she never said Kafui's Canadian husband is broke for not being able to help her raise funds to support a charity pursuit she was pursuing.

According to Leila, Kafui was misinformed. Before Leila's explanation, Kafui deleted her post in which she attacked Leila and apologized. However, the 'Sinking Sands' producer is not satisfied with Kafui's apology.

Leila Djansi

In a letter from her lawyers, she is demanding an apology from the mother of two, stating that the apology must stay on her Facebook for at least 7 days unlike the one she deleted after some few minutes.

The letter signed by Obeng-Sakyi, for Sogborjor & Co solicitors also stated that Kafui's statement "I might as well make the whole community aware that you’re Dangerous! If anybody has warned you to be careful of Leila Djansi, believe them!" in her Facebook post has tarnished Leila's image.

Kafui Danku and her husband (Instagram) DCX

The letter adds that should Kafui fail to comply with its demands, "our client will be compelled to pursue appropriate remedies without further notice to you". Read details from the letter below.