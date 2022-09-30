RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Lekzy Decomic all set for 'Too Cute To Be Mute Chapter 2'

Dorcas Agambila

All roads lead to the National Theatre in Accra, today September 30, for the second edition of the much-awaited comedy concert dubbed “Too Cute To Be Mute Chapter 2”.

Lekzy Decomic
Lekzy Decomic

Put together by 2 Cute Entertainment, Image Bureau, and the National Theatre of Ghana, the rib-cracking comedy show which is being organised by Lekzy DeComic, will feature other comedians including OB Amponsah, Clemento Suarez, and General Ntatia.

Read Also

Simy from Kenya will also make an appearance together with Benson Nana Yaw Oduro, also known as Funny Face.

The comedy show promises to be bigger and more entertaining than the first edition, which was staged successfully at the Snap Cinemas last year.

Since entering the field eight years ago, LekzyDeComic has performed at comedy shows throughout the country. He was the headline act of Ghana’s well-known monthly comedy event, Laughline, until his recent departure from Dreamline Entertainment, he has since been a headline act on most comedy evenings, winning him multiple nominations and accolades in Ghana.

LekzyDeComic is currently a co-host of GHOne’s The Half Serious Show. He has gained popularity as an impressionist, and he vows to convey this to Ghanaians, saying, “I will be on the stage alone, but numerous characters shall join me.”

“Too Cute To Be Mute Chapter 2” is being put together by 2 Cute Entertainment under the direction of George Quaye, an event management expert, in association with the National Theatre of Ghana and Image Bureau.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Bedroom video of Dr UN and Joyce Mensah goes viral over captured 'erection' (WATCH)

Bedroom video of Dr UN and Joyce Mensah goes viral over captured 'erection' (WATCH)

‘Asamoah Gyan is a lazy b*tch’ plus 9 old KiDi tweets that have got him trending

‘Asamoah Gyan is a lazy b*tch’ plus 9 old KiDi tweets that have got him trending

Kidi

'I was young and ignorant' - KiDi issues apology over old tweets about Mahama and others

Dr Elsie Effah Kaufmann

No Ghanaian man came forward – Prof Kaufmann explains why she married a white man