Lekzy Decomic all set for 'Too Cute To Be Mute Chapter 2'

Simy from Kenya will also make an appearance together with Benson Nana Yaw Oduro, also known as Funny Face.

The comedy show promises to be bigger and more entertaining than the first edition, which was staged successfully at the Snap Cinemas last year.

Since entering the field eight years ago, LekzyDeComic has performed at comedy shows throughout the country. He was the headline act of Ghana’s well-known monthly comedy event, Laughline, until his recent departure from Dreamline Entertainment, he has since been a headline act on most comedy evenings, winning him multiple nominations and accolades in Ghana.

LekzyDeComic is currently a co-host of GHOne’s The Half Serious Show. He has gained popularity as an impressionist, and he vows to convey this to Ghanaians, saying, “I will be on the stage alone, but numerous characters shall join me.”