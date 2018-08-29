"Lekzy Decomic is The King Of GH Comedy" – Andy Dosty

Lekzy Decomic, one of the fastest rising comedians here in Ghana has always left his audience with nothing but rib-tickling jokes at events like the Easter comedy show, 1022 laughs, and music, pure comedy, classics and comedy, MTN music festival, Laughline, comedy bar, Allianz life insurance launch amongst others.
Ergo, he was awarded the best comedian during the 2017 people’s celebrity awards, after been awarded the emerging comedian of the year during the 2016 comedy choice awards. Lekzy has also then been honored by GIJ, Rotary Ghana and Heritage of Africa because of the outstanding display of his comic prowess and has proven himself worthy of the title’ King of GH comedy’ and not ‘the prince’ as people say.
Andy Dosty is willing to defend his statement anytime anywhere. Lekzy Decomic truly is the “king of GH comedy…”