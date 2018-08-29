"Lekzy Decomic is The King Of GH Comedy" – Andy Dosty

news

During an up-close discussion about GH comedy on the 10th of August 2018 with the host of Hitz FM’s daybreak hits Andy Dosty, he made an interesting comment saying, “Lekzy Decomic is the king of GH comedy, whoever disagrees with it should come and face me and I don’t fear anybody. I said Lekzy is the king of GH comedy”

Lekzy Decomic, one of the fastest rising comedians here in Ghana has always left his audience with nothing but rib-tickling jokes at events like the Easter comedy show, 1022 laughs, and music, pure comedy, classics and comedy, MTN music festival, Laughline, comedy bar, Allianz life insurance launch amongst others.

READ ALSO: Sarkodie’s Wikipedia page may be deleted

Ergo, he was awarded the best comedian during the 2017 people’s celebrity awards, after been awarded the emerging comedian of the year during the 2016 comedy choice awards. Lekzy has also then been honored by GIJ, Rotary Ghana and Heritage of Africa because of the outstanding display of his comic prowess and has proven himself worthy of the title’ King of GH comedy’ and not ‘the prince’ as people say.

READ ALSO: My songs in ‘Beasts of No Nation’ earned me $15,000 – Shatta Wale

Andy Dosty is willing to defend his statement anytime anywhere. Lekzy Decomic truly is the “king of GH comedy…”