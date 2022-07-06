Let’s fix our basic problems before we build a National Cathedral – MzVee

“I think there are basic things we should look at before we think about building a national cathedral in this country. I feel like for every five minutes there is a church, so why don’t we focus on fixing street lights, fixing potholes basic things like that before we think about one big church for God,” MzVee said in an interview at her home.

Since President Akufo-Addo announced that he intends to fulfill a pledge he made to God that if he won the 2016 general elections, he will be build Him a Cathedral, there has been strong opposition to that decision.

The largest opposition party in the country, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has, though its Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa indicated that it will retrieve all illegal payments made to Sir David Adjaye on the National Cathedral.

The website dedicated to the project says “The National Cathedral is a historic project that provides a sacred space and infrastructure for the formal religious activities of the nation, like state funerals and presidential inaugural services. It is this national character that distinguishes it from the other Cathedrals in the country.

“We are taking the bold vision of the President for a Sacred National infrastructure, linking it to the path-breaking design of iconic Architect Sir David Adjaye OBE, and organically anchoring these in world-class programs - including Africa’s first Museum of the Bible whose development is supervised by Cary Summers, the founding President of the Museum of the Bible in Washington DC.