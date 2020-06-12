The Neat FM host passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Nyaho Medical Centre in Accra after a short illness. Further details around his death is yet to be known.

As tradition demands, the family, friends, co-workers at Despite Media and sympathisers gathered at his home today to plan his burial and funeral rites.

Kumawood actor and musician Lil Win, singer Article Wan, actress and comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger, radio presenter Abeiku Santana, actor Akrobeto, film director Kofi Asamoah, and other stars attended in their numbers to show support.

Aside from the stars, top management members of Despite Media Group, including the founder of Despite Media Group, Dr Osei Kwame Despite, his son Kennedy Osei, CEO of Special Ice Company, Ernest Ofori Sarpong and the Managing Director of the Despite Media Group, Fadda Dickson have been spotted at the ceremony.

Kwadwo worked with the Despite Media's Neat FM as a presenter and his eloquence blended with his high sense of humour has seen him turning into one of the best wedding MCs in Ghana, a job which also propelled his fame.

Kwadwo, who hosted Serwaa Amihere's 30th birthday party a few months ago, also hosted Despite son, Kennedy Osei and Tracy’s glamourous wedding in February this year.