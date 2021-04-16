RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Watch: Lil Win celebrates birthday with students of his school

Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, turned 34 yesterday, April 15, 2021.

The celebrated comic actor decided to mark the day in the company of kids from his school, Great Minds International.

More 800 students and teachers gathered on the school compound to celebrate the birthday of their proprietor.

Some of the kids recited poems, while others also performed other arts as they celebrated Lil Win.

Watch the video of the birthday party below:

