Lil Win mourns late Kumawood actor Abass

An insider told Pulse.com.gh that Blinkz was stabbed in Sawaba, a suburb of Kumasi while trying to interrupt a fight which ensued between his employer’s wife and brother-in-law.

Lil Win play

Lil Win

Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah ‘Lil Win’ has mourned late actor Abass Nurudeen aka Blinkz.

Blinkz was reportedly stabbed to death in Kumasi Wednesday, October 7.

Abass play Abass

 

According to the insider, he was stabbed multiple times. He collapsed in the process and was rushed to the Manhyia District Hospital where he gave up the ghost.

Lil Win, upon hearing the news, broke down in tears in an Instagram post.

He commiserated with his family, saying: “May your Soul Rest In Peace... All go to the same place; all come from dust, and to dust all return... RIP Wezzy Empire sends our Condolences.”

 

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

