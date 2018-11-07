Lil Win mourns late Kumawood actor Abass

news

Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah ‘Lil Win’ has mourned late actor Abass Nurudeen aka Blinkz.

Blinkz was reportedly stabbed to death in Kumasi Wednesday, October 7.

An insider told Pulse.com.gh that Blinkz was stabbed in Sawaba, a suburb of Kumasi while trying to interrupt a fight which ensued between his employer’s wife and brother-in-law.

READ MORE: Kumawood actor Abass reportedly stabbed to death

According to the insider, he was stabbed multiple times. He collapsed in the process and was rushed to the Manhyia District Hospital where he gave up the ghost.

Lil Win, upon hearing the news, broke down in tears in an Instagram post.

He commiserated with his family, saying: “May your Soul Rest In Peace... All go to the same place; all come from dust, and to dust all return... RIP Wezzy Empire sends our Condolences.”