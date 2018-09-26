Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Lil Win officially opens his own preparatory school


Great Minds International School Lil Win officially opens his own preparatory school

Lil Win officially commissioned the Great Minds International School following a short ceremony on Tuesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Ghanaian actor Kojo Nkansah, known in the movie industry as Lil Win, has launched a preparatory school in the Ashanti region.

READ ALSO: Wendy Shay: Keep your focus on your talent - Delay tells singer

The Kumawood actor officially commissioned the Great Minds International School following a short ceremony on Tuesday.

The preparatory school is located at Offinso Ahenkro in the Ashanti Region.

 

The popular actor took to Instagram to share the moment with his fans, announcing that the school is now for operation.

Lil Win posted a video of himself accompanied by the caption: “Regrann from @twinsdntbeg- Grand opening of @officiallilwin school in Kumasi called GREAT MINDS INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL 
Check out all the celebrities who came to support.”

READ ALSO:  Love Birds: Efia Odo gets all romantic on Instagram with Kwaku Revelo

 

The Great Minds International School currently runs classes from crèche to primary six.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

U-turn: Yvonne Nelson hails Ex-Prez. Mahama on airport expansion U-turn Yvonne Nelson hails Ex-Prez. Mahama on airport expansion
Love Birds: Efia Odo gets all romantic on Instagram with Kwaku Revelo Love Birds Efia Odo gets all romantic on Instagram with Kwaku Revelo
Clash of the Titans! Afia Schwarzenegger and Instagram user go dirty over 18-year-old boyfriend Clash of the Titans! Afia Schwarzenegger and Instagram user go dirty over 18-year-old boyfriend
Oops! Joy Blessing calls fan 'stupid' over Menzgold saga Oops! Joy Blessing calls fan 'stupid' over Menzgold saga
Shots Fired! Indeed business ain't for the pope but fraudsters, Afia Schwarzenegger blasts NAM1 Shots Fired! Indeed business ain't for the pope but fraudsters, Afia Schwarzenegger blasts NAM1
Hot! Selly Galley's sexy birthday photo plus 8 other gorgeous ones Hot! Selly Galley's sexy birthday photo plus 8 other gorgeous ones

Recommended Videos

Bisa Kdei: I’ve had difficulty to beat the standard “Mansa” set for me Bisa Kdei I’ve had difficulty to beat the standard “Mansa” set for me
Celebrity News: Wendy Shay hints of collabo with Yemi Alade Celebrity News Wendy Shay hints of collabo with Yemi Alade
Celebrity News: I have invested a lot in Menzgold - Shatta Wale Celebrity News I have invested a lot in Menzgold - Shatta Wale



Top Articles

1 Leaked! Joselyn Dumas, Moesha Boduong and other celebs who visited Dr...bullet
2 Wow I will kill myself if Menzgold bounces back by 28 September –...bullet
3 Menzgold Saga ‘I don’t want to shout!’ Afia Schwarzenegger goes hard...bullet
4 Video Fix your ‘wele’ mouth and stop giving Michy out for loans-...bullet
5 Jezz See what Sarkodie's manager has for Shatta Walebullet
6 Video I have invested 'very much' in Menzgold – Shatta Walebullet
7 Clash of the Titans! Afia Schwarzenegger and Instagram user...bullet
8 Video Rashida Black beauty and husband Kushman show off...bullet
9 Oops! Joy Blessing calls fan 'stupid' over Menzgold sagabullet
10 Brotherhood Zylofon boss Nana Appiah Mensah shares...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Rosemond Brown promises presenter sex in exchange for a trip to Dubaibullet
2 Video I have invested a lot in Menzgold – Shatta Walebullet
3 Video Rashida Black beauty and husband Kushman show off their new babybullet
4 Video Stephanie Benson reveals why she does not go to churchbullet
5 Video Delay reveals why she's not married and it's not her 'high...bullet
6 Video I used to make Pizza in Italy, train station –Pappy Kojobullet
7 Video Captain Planet is enjoying the body of an old woman -...bullet
8 Beauty Pageant Tv3 staff demanded sex – Ghana Most...bullet
9 Video 'Shatta Wale has no proper training' – Obrafourbullet
10 Video I need a generous guy to date – Princess Shynglebullet

Celebrities

Your husband can’t seem to let go off me - Princess Shyngle to Ex's girlfriend
Princess Shyngle Get worried if your man was my ex - Actress
Celebrity Birthday Benedicta Gafah throws lavish private birthday party
Oops! Shatta Wale is just a foolish Tramadol nigga – Kwaw Kese
How Rosemond Brown's big grammar won her tickets to the movies
Video How Rosemond Brown's big grammar won her tickets to "You Play Me, I Play You"
X
Advertisement