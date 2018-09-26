Lil Win officially opens his own preparatory school

news

Ghanaian actor Kojo Nkansah, known in the movie industry as Lil Win, has launched a preparatory school in the Ashanti region.

The Kumawood actor officially commissioned the Great Minds International School following a short ceremony on Tuesday.

The preparatory school is located at Offinso Ahenkro in the Ashanti Region.

The popular actor took to Instagram to share the moment with his fans, announcing that the school is now for operation.

Lil Win posted a video of himself accompanied by the caption: “Regrann from @twinsdntbeg- Grand opening of @officiallilwin school in Kumasi called GREAT MINDS INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL

Check out all the celebrities who came to support.”

The Great Minds International School currently runs classes from crèche to primary six.