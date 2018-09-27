Lil Win plus 5 other Ghanaian celebrities who own schools

Pulse.com.gh logo
Aside from Lil Win, did you know that the “Ladder” hitmaker isn’t the only Ghanaian celebrity who is a school proprietor?

Celebrities and influential figures have so many ways of giving back what they’ve earned back to the society.

While some execute theirs through donations, others focus on building schools to cater for the education of the future generation.

Several worthy causes have been effectuated by celebrities around the world and Ghanaian celebrities are no exception.

Recently, entertainer Kwadwo Nkansah ‘Lil Win’ dominated headlines for commissioning his own preparatory school named Great Minds international School.

The school which is located at Offinso Ahenkro, Kumasi in the Ashanti Region has been applauded by many.

Join me as I take you through a list of Ghanaian celebrities who have founded schools and changing lives through education.

Grace Omaboe

Popularly known as Maame Dokono’ the Keteke TV series star actress and the veteran has been known for supporting children, especially orphans.

She ran the former Peace and Love Orphanage which is now Graceful Grace School located in Accra. The school has been running for years and has admitted many pupils.

Kwaku Manu

Did you know that the aggressive comic actor is a school proprietor? Yes! He is the founder of Kweku Manu Educational Complex located in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

In 2017, he accused some persons and parents of trying to collapse his school.

“Would you believe that all the people living around whose kids attend my school have removed their wards from the school because I flew my family to the US.? Thinking I used the school’s money to fund my travel. But will you also believe, the school is even indebted to me? I used my own money (GHC10,000) to repair their bus before I travelled” he told the media adding that “meanwhile, though a lot of the parents are owing to the school, yet they were even allowed to move to the next term regardless.”

Nana Aba Anamoah & Sandra Akobeah

Nana Aba and Sandra who are two of Ghana’s most influential female celebrities co-own a media school called SN Media Learning Tree located in Accra.

The school established in 2016 offers short courses to Senior High Schools, Universities and Polytechnics who desire intensive training in news reporting, news reading, presentation, interviewing and image branding.

Odartey Lamptey

The former Ghanaian international footballer and current assistant manager of Sekondi Wise Fighters is the founder of the popular Glow-lamp International School located near Baatsonaa in Accra.

He founded the school so as to give back to society and ensure that children have the chance to learn to read and write: something he was never able to do.

Glow-lamp International School has been running for years.

