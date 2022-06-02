RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Lil Win rejects honorary statue; says it rather looks like Dr UN (PHOTOS)

Lil Win has been honoured with a statue but he has rejected it because it rather looks like another Ghanaian legend.

The Kumawood actor has been one of the most successful acts in the movie industry in Kumasi and Ghana at large. Accordingly, out of utmost respect and benevolence of an artist, the kind of statue Sarkodie promised Ace Hood has been created for him.

However, the actor has unfortunately rejected the piece of art. According to the comic actor, the statue rather looks like Dr UN.

Dr UN, real name Kwame Owusu Fordjour, is the now-famous Ghanaian man known for organizing his infamous UN Awards which turned out to be fake after he successfully awarded Sarkodie, D Black, Nathaniel Attoh, and Hon Alban Bagbin among other prominent Ghanaians.

Rejecting the statue, Lil win took to social media to post the artwork with the caption "Ooo Ghana why why all this hmmmm this is Dr UN is not me why". The actor's post has since been attracting hundreds of comment on social media.

"Buh Liwin naa know sey he no fine like this?" a social media user said and another added that "How did you know it’s Dr UN and not u". Apart from dozens of laughing emojis on his post, another Instagrammer said "then you look-alike paaaa".

See the post below and tell us what you. is this Lil Win or Dr UN?

