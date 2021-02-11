Funny Face was arrested on Monday, February 8, for causing a disturbance in a bar where he reportedly fired gunshots as well. Video later popped up online of how the actor was brutally heckled during his arrest in the middle of a street in Kasoa.

According to Funny Face who has been granted bail, the police molested him. Tearfully narrating his encounter, he said he was slapped with handcuff. At the back of this, Lil Win is sympathizing with his colleague with a demand that Ghana Police apologizes to Funny Face.

The two actors who were once close friends until their relationship turned sour, became arch-rivals but managed to settle their difference after their infamous near brawl encounter on UTV's United Showbiz.

In this spirit of brotherly love, Lil Win took to his Instagram page to speak for his friend. Sharing a document that details the ethical conduct of how Ghana Police should arrest suspects, he wrote: "Before God, we are all equally wise and equally foolish".

He continued that "the cry of equality pulls everyone down ... So Help us God" In the Kumawood actor's caption he added a hashtag that says "#GHPoliceMustApologizeToFunnyFace" with another says "#LetsTreatOurCelebritiesWithRespect".

Lil Win sympathizes with Funny Face over arrest

According to the Ghana Police, Funny Face has now been granted bail. The Central Regional Police PRO, DSP Irene Serwaa Oppong detailing what caused the arrest told Joy News that Funny Face had gone to the bar where a misunderstanding ensued between him and the owner.

She said although the two were separated, Funny Face went home and returned with a gun, and fired warning shots. Funny Face filed a police report against the owner of the drinking pub for assault after sustaining injuries during the fight.

The comedian’s gun was retrieved and an investigation has been launched to determine whether it is a registered gun or not. DSP Oppong stated that the police had to take the suspect, Funny Face, to the hospital to get his wounds treated.

DSP Oppong concluded that investigations are still ongoing adding, “we have also collected some exhibit from the scene of the crime” which is aiding the police in their investigations.