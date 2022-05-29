RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Lil Win was cheating and starving me so cheated back' - Ex-wife confesses (WATCH)

Authors:

Selorm Tali

The ex-wife of LilWin has confessed to cheating on the actor because she was starving.

Lil Win's wife confirms divorce reports
Lil Win's wife confirms divorce reports

According to Patricia Afriyie, the Kumawood actor failed to support her financially and that forced her to look for satisfaction elsewhere. In a new interview about their marriage failure, she said whilst hunger killing her, LilWin was cheating with Sandra Ababio.

I saw her [Sandra’s] nude photos on LilWin’s phone, that was when I believed the dating rumours. I cheated on him because of hunger. I was starved. Ask him how many times he also cheated on me. I can mention all the girls he slept with,” she said.

'Sandra Ababio sent nudes to Lil Win, she broke our marriage' -actor's ex-wife speaks
'Sandra Ababio sent nudes to Lil Win, she broke our marriage' -actor's ex-wife speaks

Patricia recounted some of the struggles she had to endure with the actor before his breakthrough. “We went through a lot of challenges when I met him. There were times we had to drink ‘gari soakings’ before going to bed," she said.

According to her, “people even tried to advise me against leaving him but I didn’t because I had hopes that things would get better. I met him when he was an upcoming actor and a shoe seller".

Patricia is speaking out following LilWin marrying a new wife a few days ago. The actor tied the knot with a U.S lady named at Maame Serwah.

The estranged partner of LilWin, also disclosed that at the age of 14 she had a miscarriage after her first pregnancy. “I was 14 years when Lil Win and I started dating. I was in class 6 by then. I got pregnant at the age of 14, but I had a miscarriage.

“When I was about 15 or 16 years old, and at JHS 3, I became pregnant again and gave birth to my first child. Seven months later, I got pregnant with my second child,” she said in the explosive interview below.

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.

