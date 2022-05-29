'Lil Win was cheating and starving me so cheated back' - Ex-wife confesses (WATCH)

According to Patricia Afriyie, the Kumawood actor failed to support her financially and that forced her to look for satisfaction elsewhere. In a new interview about their marriage failure, she said whilst hunger killing her, LilWin was cheating with Sandra Ababio.
The ex-wife of LilWin has confessed to cheating on the actor because she was starving.
“I saw her [Sandra’s] nude photos on LilWin’s phone, that was when I believed the dating rumours. I cheated on him because of hunger. I was starved. Ask him how many times he also cheated on me. I can mention all the girls he slept with,” she said.
Patricia recounted some of the struggles she had to endure with the actor before his breakthrough. “We went through a lot of challenges when I met him. There were times we had to drink ‘gari soakings’ before going to bed," she said.
According to her, “people even tried to advise me against leaving him but I didn’t because I had hopes that things would get better. I met him when he was an upcoming actor and a shoe seller".
Patricia is speaking out following LilWin marrying a new wife a few days ago. The actor tied the knot with a U.S lady named at Maame Serwah.
The estranged partner of LilWin, also disclosed that at the age of 14 she had a miscarriage after her first pregnancy. “I was 14 years when Lil Win and I started dating. I was in class 6 by then. I got pregnant at the age of 14, but I had a miscarriage.
“When I was about 15 or 16 years old, and at JHS 3, I became pregnant again and gave birth to my first child. Seven months later, I got pregnant with my second child,” she said in the explosive interview below.
