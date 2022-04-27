RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Lilian Afegbai wonders why men and women don't like having protective s*x

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The movie star says unprotective sex is more than just getting infected with STDs.

Nollywood actress Lilian Afegbai [Instagram/LillyAfe]
Nollywood actress Lilian Afegbai [Instagram/LillyAfe]

Nollywood actress Lilian Afegbai has expressed her worry over men and women who don't like having protective sex.

Recommended articles

The movie star made this known via her SnapChat account while sharing her latest discovery.

"Can people learn the importance of condoms? Please it's not only the fear of HIV anymore, STDs, unwanted pregnancies, a lot more," she wrote.

Lilian Afegbai wonders why men and women don't like having protective s*x
Lilian Afegbai wonders why men and women don't like having protective s*x Pulse Nigeria

"Why do men and women not like using condoms these days. It's sickening."

The reality TV star turned actress has never shied away from expressing her views about social topics and issues.

In 2021, the actress took a swipe at a group of men who go after financially stable women with plans to settle down with them.

According to Afegbai, such men who are comfortable with their bills being footed by women are vegetables.

"I can never understand a woman that pays a man’s bill. It’s different if you guys are married and things go bad where you have to step in and help till he get back on his feet," she wrote.

Nollywood actress Lilian Afegbai [Instagram/LilyAfe]
Nollywood actress Lilian Afegbai [Instagram/LilyAfe] Pulse Nigeria

“But paying his rent and all, men have pride they will carry your money and give to that girl who would respect and appreciate them for the little they do… A man who’s comfortable with a woman paying his bills is a vegetable”.

Afegbai is a former Big Brother Africa housemate.

In 2018 she won the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA) for Indigenous movie of the Year for her production debut Bound in 2018.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Wizkid replies Banky W over wedding absence remarks

Banky W and Wizkid

FBI arrests Ghanaian lady and mother in U.S for assisting Ghanaian fraudsters in over $6m scam

Whitney Adams aka Girl Boss

BBNaija's Ike shades his ex, says he almost married a h*e

Former reality TV star Ike Onyema [Instagram/IkeOnyema]

Banky W says he was disappointed with Wizkid for not showing up at his wedding

Nigerian music stars Banky W and Wizkid [Instagram/BankyW] [Instagram/Wizkid]