Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

LilWin enstooled as Nkosuohene of Duaponpo


Lilwin Kumawood actor enstooled as Nkosuohene of Duaponpo

The actor cum musician Lilwin was honoured by the chief of the town, Nana Akwesi Gyabaa, for his massive impact on the lives of the people across the region.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Kwadwo Nkansah, better known as Lilwin, has been enstooled as the Nkosuohene of Duaponpo in the Afigya Kwabre East Constituency, in the Ashanti Region.

Lilwin per the enstoolment would now be known as Nkosuohene Nana Nkansah and has been tasked with the development and progress of the town with his massive influence in Ghana.

He took to his Instagram page to share the photo dressed like a king with the caption,

"Enstooled as Nkosuohene of Duaponko in Ashanti Region. Nkosuohene Nana Nkansah," he wrote.

 

The actor cum musician was honoured by the chief of the town, Nana Akwesi Gyabaa, for his massive impact on the lives of the people across the region.

“I was very surprised when the chief of the town announced to me his decision to honour me. I was delighted about this and am most grateful to the people of the town for accepting me as one of their own,” Lilwin told GNA Entertainment.

Lilwin enstooled as Nkosuohene of Duaponpo play Lilwin enstooled as Nkosuohene of Duaponpo

 

READ MORE: All you need to know about Becca's Nigerian husband

Liliwin further showed his appreciation for the Ghanaian entourage who have been supportive to his course so far as he promised more thrills.

I must always thank God for taking me this far in life and I would like to thank all my fans, who have been supportive to my course so far, they should expect the best from me,” Lilwin added.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Tiffany: Castro is irreplaceable in my life - Singer Tiffany Castro is irreplaceable in my life - Singer
Photos: Kumawood's Maame Serwaa celebrates 19th birthday Photos Kumawood's Maame Serwaa celebrates 19th birthday
VIDEO: I made a loss from Ebony's funeral - Nana Opoku Kwarteng VIDEO I made a loss from Ebony's funeral - Nana Opoku Kwarteng
VIDEO: Ebony is resting well - Father VIDEO Ebony is resting well - Father
Mr&Mrs: All you need to know about Becca's Nigerian husband Mr&Mrs All you need to know about Becca's Nigerian husband
Amandzeba Fiifi Smith: Showbiz critic predicts doom for Becca’s marriage Amandzeba Fiifi Smith Showbiz critic predicts doom for Becca’s marriage

Recommended Videos

Fella Makafui: Actress turns 23 and unveils the 7-bedroom house she is building Fella Makafui Actress turns 23 and unveils the 7-bedroom house she is building
Video: Ebony Reigns' father on Atuu show Video Ebony Reigns' father on Atuu show
Celebrity Marriage: Musician Becca marries Ice Prince’s former manager Celebrity Marriage Musician Becca marries Ice Prince’s former manager



Top Articles

1 Sexy Body 7 curvy Ghanaian celebrities rocking African printsbullet
2 Mr&Mrs All you need to know about Becca's Nigerian husbandbullet
3 Photos 5 Ghanaian celebrities spotted with expensive carsbullet
4 Wow! Nana Aba Anamoah appointed as the Public Relations Office for...bullet
5 Wedding Bells Yvonne Nelson and Blakk Cedi send coded birthday...bullet
6 Photos Kumawood's Maame Serwaa celebrates 19th birthdaybullet
7 Amandzeba Fiifi Smith Showbiz critic predicts doom for...bullet
8 VIDEO I made a loss from Ebony's funeral - Nana Opoku Kwartengbullet
9 Enough! Let Ebony rest in peace, instead of piecesbullet
10 Brotherhood Zylofon boss Nana Appiah Mensah shares...bullet

Related Articles

Wedding Bells Yvonne Nelson and Blakk Cedi send coded birthday wishes to Becca
Artiste Manager Bullet to reveal ‘deep things’ about the late Ebony’s father
Enough! Let Ebony rest in peace, instead of pieces
Sexy Body 7 curvy Ghanaian celebrities rocking African prints
Beard Gang 8 male celebrities beard we’re crushing on
VIDEO I made a loss from Ebony's funeral - Nana Opoku Kwarteng
Singer I am a better singer than Wendy Shay – eShun
Photos Wizkid unveils new clothing line in New York
Press Release Bullet severs ties with late Ebony; hands over all unreleased songs to her father
Comedy Show Accra crackles with laffta at Glo Lafta fest

Top Videos

1 Video Zylofon boss shows how to blow cash on wife's birthdaybullet
2 Explosive! Jay Peacock breaks silence on "hiding Castro in Australia"bullet
3 Video Abrokwah and girlfriend release music video to tease Afia...bullet
4 Video Sarkodie and mum displaying their dancing skillsbullet
5 Video I am single and co-parenting with Shatta Wale - Michy Ghbullet
6 Video John Dumelo dated and left my sister - James Gardiner...bullet
7 Beauty Pageant Tv3 staff demanded sex – Ghana Most Beautiful...bullet
8 Actress shows off bum to prove she has no tattoobullet
9 Video Delay took me backwards in life - Afia Schwarzeneggerbullet
10 Video Ebony Reigns' father on Atuu showbullet

Celebrities

Very soon I will become a father — Patapaa
Patapeezy Very soon I will become a father — Patapaa
M.anifest
M.anifest Rapper outlined the qualities he expects in a woman
8 male celebrities beard we’re crushing on
Beard Gang 8 male celebrities beard we’re crushing on
Bullet to reveal ‘deep things’ about the late Ebony’s father
Artiste Manager Bullet to reveal ‘deep things’ about the late Ebony’s father