LilWin justifies divorce; says 'even wealthier men leave their wives' (WATCH)

LilWin was speaking about his shocking his breakup with his former wife, Patricia Afriyie. Justifying his divorce, he said even men who are wealthier than him are leaving their marriages due to unfavourable conditions.
Kwadwo Nkansah aka LilWin, says marriage isn’t a ‘do or die’ affair. According to the Ghanaian actor, a marriage partner can leave his/her spouse anytime he or she so desires.
According to LilWin, marriage is a ‘road journey,’ hence, not all vehicles will get to their destinations.
“It's not by force to stay in marriage till the end. Just as you impregnated two women at the same time, it's not your wish but things happen. You can’t force it, it’s a journey. For instance, it’s not all cars that travel from Accra to Kumasi that arrive safety. Some either get burnt, collide and damaged on the way. That’s how life is," he told Ghanaian blogger Zion Felix, who was interviewing him.
“You start with someone and the person gives up at a point. You cannot force that person to continue. A lot of wealthier men have even left their wives,” he added.
Addressing reports that he ditched his wife after several years of struggling together, he explained that "it is a normal talk. People say that all the time and there is some sense of entitlement because she has kids with you. I find it normal. She once fed me, gave me kids and washed my clothes so it's okay. Although I built my wealth alone without any contributions from her but it's okay for her to say that".
