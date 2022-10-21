LilWin justifies divorce; says 'even wealthier men leave their wives' (WATCH)

According to LilWin, marriage is a ‘road journey,’ hence, not all vehicles will get to their destinations.

Lil Win and children Pulse Ghana

“It's not by force to stay in marriage till the end. Just as you impregnated two women at the same time, it's not your wish but things happen. You can’t force it, it’s a journey. For instance, it’s not all cars that travel from Accra to Kumasi that arrive safety. Some either get burnt, collide and damaged on the way. That’s how life is," he told Ghanaian blogger Zion Felix, who was interviewing him.

“You start with someone and the person gives up at a point. You cannot force that person to continue. A lot of wealthier men have even left their wives,” he added.