LilWin makes shocking revelation about why, how he runs his school as charity project

Asked about how many cars he owns, LilWin said "I don't really have cars, I have school cars, that is about 10 school buses," he said during an interview on TV3 with Giovani Caleb.

However, according to LilWin, things have been hard for him in the past two months because of the increasing fuel prices. “If it weren’t for God, I would have closed down. For the past two months, I pay more than Ghc6,000 to fill one bus four times a week," he said.

LilWin detailed that "it does not last until Friday. It finishes on Thursday. So every week, I buy fuel for almost Ghc20,000. Because the cars are ten with three big buses, costing about Ghc3,500 to Ghc4,500 each. But now it’s almost Ghc6,000.”

Commenting about hardship, he added that “if someone tells you they are facing financial troubles, don’t get angry. They are the ones in their situation. If you have one child, your problems are different. Another with four children also has a different set of problems.”

Telling his motivation behind establishing the school and running it like a charity organization, he said because he couldn't go to school, he wants to make it possible for others to attend school.

"I liked school but it was not helping me, I wasn't intelligent so I was always repeated. I quit at class 6. I have never passed an examination before. So I did it for posterity so that Ghanaians will remember me" he said in Twi.

He continued that "because when I build a nice house, I will be the only one who will be in it. If I buy nice a car, I'll be the one in it so I said let me establish a school to praise God. So where else I can take about GH3000 or GH4000 for school fees, I take GH100, sometimes GH150 and others GH2000. Because I couldn't go, I have to make sure others go".