7 luxurious and expensive cars owned by Osei Kwame Despite

Dorcas Agambila

The CEO of Despite Media, Dr Osei Kwame Despite, is renowned as one of the wealthiest men in Ghana. Today, we take a look at some of the luxury cars in his impressive collection.

Osei Kwame Despite
Osei Kwame Despite

All indications suggest that Dr Osei Kwame Despite is a motor enthusiast, known for spending considerable sums on high-end cars.

Recently, he surprised Ghanaians by acquiring a Tesla Cybertruck, valued at over $100,000, adding it to his fleet of luxury vehicles.

1. Lamborghini Veneno Roadster

Dr Osei Kwame Despite owns a Lamborghini Veneno Roadster, a super sports car optimised for aerodynamics and stability in rapid turns, with a racing prototype design. This car costs approximately $4.5 million and was first seen at his son’s wedding.

Lamborghini Veneno Roadster
Lamborghini Veneno Roadster Lamborghini Veneno Roadster Pulse Ghana

2. Bugatti La Voiture Noire

The business mogul is rumoured to own Bugatti's La Voiture Noire model, estimated at GHS 18 million, boasting a coupe and limousine-style interior and world-class hypercar performance.

Bugatti La Voiture Noire [BugattiBroward]
Bugatti La Voiture Noire [BugattiBroward] Pulse Nigeria
3. Bugatti Chiron

Dr Osei Kwame Despite is the first Ghanaian to own a Bugatti Chiron. This $3 million masterpiece can reach speeds of over 200 mph, thanks to its 16-cylinder engine with four turbochargers, producing 1,500 horsepower.

Despite’s Bugatti Chiron
Despite’s Bugatti Chiron Despite’s Bugatti Chiron Pulse Ghana

4. McLaren 720S Spider

The McLaren 720S Spider, which has a starting price of $315,000, is also part of his collection. Purchased in August 2018, this car rests mostly unused in his garage.

The McLaren 720S Spider.
The McLaren 720S Spider. 8d2f8aeb-b090-4362-8639-5e2b65c1b2d2

5. Rolls-Royce Sweptail

The business magnate’s Rolls-Royce collection includes the unique 'Sweptail,' produced by Rolls-Royce Motor Cars in the United Kingdom. The Sweptail is estimated to cost around $13 million.

Rolls-Royce Sweptail [Wikipedia]
Rolls-Royce Sweptail [Wikipedia] Pulse Nigeria

6. Tesla Cybertruck

The latest addition to his collection is the Tesla Cybertruck, which recently arrived at the port, making him the first person to own a Cybertruck in Ghana.

The Tesla Cybertruck has a single huge windscreen wiper.Julia Beverly/Getty Images
The Tesla Cybertruck has a single huge windscreen wiper.Julia Beverly/Getty Images Business Insider USA
Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

