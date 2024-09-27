Living a fake lavish life will eventually make you a prostitute - Beverly Afaglo

The actress emphasised that boasting about material possessions is not her style and that pretending to live a life of luxury is not beneficial in the long run.

She pointed out that some people post pictures with cars that do not belong to them and falsely claim ownership.

Additionally, she noted that some individuals even purchase their own cars but misrepresent them as gifts from their partners, only to reveal the truth when the relationship ends.

She advised against constantly trying to impress others and stressed the importance of living authentically.

While admitting that she is not one to flaunt her belongings, she mentioned that she would accept compliments on her fashion sense if given.

Beverly also cautioned young people against rushing to acquire material possessions, emphasising that life progresses in stages and one should focus on gradual growth rather than seeking sudden wealth.

She acknowledged that luck plays a role in life but warned against prioritising material possessions over quality of life.

She further noted that while it is good to be blessed with the means to afford luxurious items and to receive gifts from a partner, it is not advisable to manipulate others or engage in questionable activities to maintain a facade of wealth and success.