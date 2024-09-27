ADVERTISEMENT
Living a fake lavish life will eventually make you a prostitute - Beverly Afaglo

Dorcas Agambila

Beverly Afaglo has remarked that individuals who display a lavish and luxurious lifestyle on social media, despite not living that way in private, do so to gain followers.

Beverly Afaglo Baah
She made these comments during an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra 100.5 FM’s Ayekoo Ayekoo show.

The actress emphasised that boasting about material possessions is not her style and that pretending to live a life of luxury is not beneficial in the long run.

Beverly Afaglo
She pointed out that some people post pictures with cars that do not belong to them and falsely claim ownership.

Additionally, she noted that some individuals even purchase their own cars but misrepresent them as gifts from their partners, only to reveal the truth when the relationship ends.

She advised against constantly trying to impress others and stressed the importance of living authentically.

Beverly Afaglo
While admitting that she is not one to flaunt her belongings, she mentioned that she would accept compliments on her fashion sense if given.

Beverly also cautioned young people against rushing to acquire material possessions, emphasising that life progresses in stages and one should focus on gradual growth rather than seeking sudden wealth.

She acknowledged that luck plays a role in life but warned against prioritising material possessions over quality of life.

Beverly Afaglo Baah
She further noted that while it is good to be blessed with the means to afford luxurious items and to receive gifts from a partner, it is not advisable to manipulate others or engage in questionable activities to maintain a facade of wealth and success.

Lastly, she encouraged individuals to reject the pressure to keep up with others and to focus on their own journey, reminding them that "they have a long road ahead of them."

