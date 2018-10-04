Pulse.com.gh logo
Look for scholarships not money -Lutterodt to DJ Switch


Advise Look out for scholarships not money – Counsellor Lutterodt to DJ Switch’s parents

According to Counsellor, the DJ switch mother should have gone for a scholarship package from the billionaire, Bill Gates instead of accepting cash as payment for her performance at the Mel and Bill foundation last week.

  • Published:
play

Controversial counsellor Lutterodt has advised the parents of DJ switch to focus on getting payment in the form of scholarships rather than cash each time she performs.

According to Counsellor, the DJ switch mother should have gone for a scholarship package from the billionaire, Bill Gates instead of accepting cash as payment for her performance at the Mel and Bill foundation last week.

Counsellor Lutterodt made this statement on Accra FM on Saturday, September 29,2018.

Whatever she gains out of her performance must be in the form of scholarship but not in cash, her managers should sign a deal, an educational policy for her rather than taking money from Bill Gates, both parents have to manage her so as she grows, she becomes a brilliant girl with talent”.

play

 

He, however, explained that “When you go to the United States of America (USA) many people have gotten access to education through their talent, they have been developed, so, DJ Switch needs a scholarship so if she goes to perform, her mother should look at barter more than cash. DJ Switch has been hailed because she is a small girl doing what the grown-ups are doing, it’s not easy to stay at the top”.

He quizzed: “If the parents go in for cash, her mother may spend it and if she does, she hasn’t gone wrong, but in the future, if something happens and the girl is unable to achieve her goals who are we going to blame?

DJ Switch is currently the youngest DJ in Ghana.

