Lord Paper threatens to sue media houses


Lord Paper threatens to sue media houses if they play his old song "Awurama"

According to Lord Paper he is a new being, so all media houses should stop playing his old song "Awurama" or face a lawsuit.

  • Published:
play

Ghanaian Afrobeat singer Lord Paper has plead media houses to stop playing his 2016 single "Awurama" or face lawsuit.

Speaking in an interview with Larry Bozlzz on TV Africa, he urged all media houses to stop playing his old songs especially 'Awuraba' which is sexually explicit and the 'porn-like' video.

READ MORE: I am one of the best performers Ghana has ever seen - Efya brags

Laying emphasis on his new Song "Fameye", he spoke on how careful he is now writing his songs which made him compose a song that can be classified as gospel.

He pleads with all media houses to stop playing his old song "Awurama" or face a lawsuit because he's a new being.

