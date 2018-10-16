Lord Paper threatens to sue media houses

According to Lord Paper he is a new being, so all media houses should stop playing his old song "Awurama" or face a lawsuit.
Speaking in an interview with Larry Bozlzz on TV Africa, he urged all media houses to stop playing his old songs especially 'Awuraba' which is sexually explicit and the 'porn-like' video.
READ MORE: I am one of the best performers Ghana has ever seen - Efya brags
Laying emphasis on his new Song "Fameye", he spoke on how careful he is now writing his songs which made him compose a song that can be classified as gospel.
He pleads with all media houses to stop playing his old song "Awurama" or face a lawsuit because he's a new being.