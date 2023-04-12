Love your passion, man can leave anytime; Asantewaa speaks on marriage and showbiz

Talking about marriage, Asantewaa has narrated how important it is for public figures to build trust in their relationships. According to her, this helps create a healthy relationship with no doubt.

In a conversation with Kwaku Manu on the 'Aggressive Show', Asantewaa noted that her husband has never talked her out of acting although some men are quick to interfere in their partner's profession over fear of irresistible cheating temptations.

"Some partners prevent their wives from acting but my husband met me on a movie set. He had come to wash his car at a washing bay where we were shooting".

Asantewaa who is also an actress also advised women not to ditch their passion for a man. "I always say this, a man can leave at any time. Don't abandon your passion. Find a better way to explain things to him," she said.

"You can build some structures on what not to do. If he trusts you on whatever you do, that's it," she admonished.

According to the TikTok star, there have been several attempts to collapse her marriage. She details that her husband constantly receives reports from people who accuse her of infidelity.

Asantewaa went on to narrate how her husband onetime came to a hotel to confirm whom she was with after a tip-off.

"If you win your husband's heart, he will not pay heed to rumours and negative reports, screenshots, and videos gossips bring to him.