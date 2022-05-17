Lydia Forson, Nana Aba, KSM and more speak against Achimota Forest declassification

On May 17, the Executive Instrument that was gazetted on behalf of President Akufo-Addo on April 19, 2022, has been leaked online, hence, attracting public uproar as many criticized the government for the action taken.

Commenting on the development, Lydia Forson is questioning the intention behind the declassification as it sparks rumours and concerns that the lands will be sold and cleared for private use.

“I remember how the then Forestry commissioner had a wonderful plan to turn this place into an international ecotourism facility. Perhaps this is why it was met with so much resistance because I’m not understanding. Wait didn’t they even sign something to that effect?” the actress quizzed.

Earlier today, the leaked document from the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resource, making reference to an Executive Instrument, stated that the Achimota Forest Reserve is to no longer be regarded as a forest reserve.

“An Executive Instrument (E.I.) 144 gazetted on behalf of President Akufo-Addo by the Lands Minister Samuel Abdulai Jinapor indicates that effective May 1, 2022, the land on which the Forest is located shall cease to be a forest reserve.

“The President’s action was in accordance with Section 19 of the Forest Act, 1927 (CAP. 157) which gives him the authority to declare that particular land is no longer required as a forest reserve,” portions of the purported E.I. read.

However, Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor has said the “Achimota Forest has not and will not be sold,” as the report trends on social media. See the tweets below for what others have been saying.