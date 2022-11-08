Lydia Forson reacts to Church of Pentecost's 3-day economic fasting, prayers

In a communique signed by Apostle Eric Nyamekye, members are to pray and intercede for the nation and the global community amidst the economic crises.

“The fasting and prayers, which are scheduled to end on Sunday, November 13, will be observed on the theme: ‘So we fasted and petitioned our God about this, and He answered our prayer’ (Ezra 8:23), all assemblies have been asked to go about their existing programmes for the week, nonetheless, these prayer and fasting sessions may be fused with any existing programme scheduled for the week.

“All Area Heads and ministers are to get involved and organise these meetings at any convenient level that will yield the maximum result,” the communique added.

Reacting to the instruction in a series of tweets, the actress questioned why the church didn't use its position to hold the government accountable beyond fasting and prayers.

According to the Actress, prayer is good but there’s also the need for the church to use its platform to advocate for better living conditions for citizens.

She said it will be prudent for the church to use its platform to hold the government accountable instead of using their influence for its interest.

The ‘Keteke’ movie star is of the view that the church no longer follows a moral code or automatically cares about the people as before.