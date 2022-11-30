Lyrical Joe’s lyrics taught in a UK High School [ Photos ]

Lyrical Joe is known for his ability to wow people with his rap lines. He makes every line of his rap a bar and well crafted which makes music fans love his works.

This Twitter user has also fell in love with his pen game and he started using his lyrics to teach his students in the UK.

"They love it when I use words beautifully knitted together, so I got them this one from Ghana's finest pen, @_Lyricaljoe. Make sure your favourite improves his pen game so that I can get some beautiful lyrics for my board. Can't use LJ all the time" @Try4ena tweeted.

Lyrical Joe or LJ is a Ghanaian Rapper who officially response to the name Joseph Gamor. He is the 2021 rapper of the year award winning of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA.)

In 2011, LJ participated in the popular African TV show ‘’X-FACTOR’’. He was the only rapper who represented Accra-Ghana in the competition, unfortunately, he didn’t win, but made it to a remarkable stage in the competition.

His exit from the competition didn’t end his dreams but rather helped him better craft his act. LJ has since then released a dozen of songs, to wit; Heart Breaker, Fork & Knife, I dey feel u, I’m Sick, 3-kings, Bowtie, Alright, and recently released Tina.

He has also released visuals for most of these songs, and “Bowtie” video got him a nomination at the 2016 MTN 4Syte Music Video Awards in the award category “Best Discovery Video” of the year. LJ has worked with industry players such as Gemini, Flowking Stone, Guru, Tinny, Kojo Bentil, Yaa Pono, etc and has also worked with engineers like Masta Garzy, Ball J, Killbeatz, Phredxter, De Thompson, Fortune Dane etc.

Check the photos below;

Lyrical Joe Pulse Ghana