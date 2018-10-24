Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


M.anifest’s collaborator HHP reported dead

HHP, who once collaborated with Ghanaian Hip-hop star M.anifest, passed away Wednesday, October 24.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
M.anifest’s collaborator HHP reported dead play

M.anifest’s collaborator HHP reported dead

South African rap legend Jabulani Tsambo, better known by his stage name Hip Hop Pantsula (HHP), is reportedly dead.

The musician who once collaborated with Ghanaian Hip-hop star M.anifest, passed away Wednesday, October 24.

HHP’s publicist wife, Lerato Sengadi confirmed the sad news to a South African media outlet, TshisaLIVE.

"Yes, yes, it's true. I am with the family at the moment," Lerato Sengadi said from the scene.

READ MORE: How Shatta Wale made it onto the Billboard Charts

In 2015, the rapper reportedly spoke out about attempting suicide three times and further revealed that he had visited an online suicide website in an attempt to help him get information on how to end his life.

His suicide attempts, according to multiple reports, was due to depression.

Details surrounding the hip-hop veteran's death were still sketchy.  

HHP collaborated with M.anifest on a 2014 hip-hop jam, titled “Jigah”. The song produced by Wes Mapes comes with a music video shot in Johannesburg by Jobie Bakama of Callback Dreams Studios.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Shatta Wale flaunts ‘Alumi’ Chain which costs same as Sarkodie’s Range Rover (Photos) Shatta Wale flaunts ‘Alumi’ Chain which costs same as Sarkodie’s Range Rover (Photos)
Here are celebrities who reacted to Shatta Wale’s Billboard Chart Here are celebrities who reacted to Shatta Wale’s Billboard Chart
Okyeame Kwame’s daughter launches hairline for children Okyeame Kwame’s daughter launches hairline for children
Stop saying I will eat my cat because I'm Ewe – MzVee cries out Stop saying I will eat my cat because I'm Ewe – MzVee cries out
Sarkodie reveals the secret behind his relevance in the music industry Sarkodie reveals the secret behind his relevance in the music industry
10 hot photos from Wizkid's 'Fever' video featuring Tiwa Savage 10 hot photos from Wizkid's 'Fever' video featuring Tiwa Savage

Recommended Videos

I like thick tall and handsome men – Adwoa Smart I like thick tall and handsome men – Adwoa Smart
Eastwood Anaba convinced me to attend Reign launch - Stonebwoy Eastwood Anaba convinced me to attend Reign launch - Stonebwoy
Here is the kind of wedding Shatta Michy wants Here is the kind of wedding Shatta Michy wants



Top Articles

1 ‘I was her puppet’ – King Promise responds to threats of legal suit...bullet
2 Cars in Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin's garage (Photos)bullet
3 Maame Serwaa honoured at UCCbullet
4 Juliet Ibrahim wines her waist on camerabullet
5 Fans can’t handle Princess Shyngle’s twerking videobullet
6 Juliet Ibrahim confirms breakup with Nigerian rapper Iceberg Slimbullet
7 Celebrities who had something to say about KNUST brutality...bullet
8 Shatta Wale was my classmate –Asamoah Gyan informs Ghanaiansbullet
9 Sarkodie buys Range Rover Vogue to reply Shatta Wale's...bullet
10 Highlife legend Ben Brako in hot waters after posting...bullet

Top Videos

1 Sarkodie buys new Range Rover Voguebullet
2 Listen Sarkodie finally 'disses' Shatta Wale in latest Videobullet
3 Wendy Shay talks about her racism experience in Germany (video)bullet
4 Beauty Pageant Tv3 staff demanded sex – Ghana Most Beautiful 2015bullet
5 I want tall and handsome guys to propose to me – Adwoa Smartbullet
6 Serena Williams goes topless in heroic breast cancer videobullet
7 Video Shatta Wale's brother reacts to Sarkodie's diss songbullet
8 Rev. Obofuor Meet the Ghanaian pastor who encountered with...bullet
9 Wendy Shay singing praises and worship is the best...bullet
10 Shatta Wale gets a new Mercedes Benz car on his birthdaybullet

Celebrities

Wendy Shay talks about her racism experience in Germany (video)
Sue me if you think I spent your money - Former Manager dares Patapaa
D Cryme reveals why he is tagged a womanizer
Here's how your favourite musician showed up at Glo's concert
X
Advertisement