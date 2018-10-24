M.anifest’s collaborator HHP reported dead

news

South African rap legend Jabulani Tsambo, better known by his stage name Hip Hop Pantsula (HHP), is reportedly dead.

The musician who once collaborated with Ghanaian Hip-hop star M.anifest, passed away Wednesday, October 24.

HHP’s publicist wife, Lerato Sengadi confirmed the sad news to a South African media outlet, TshisaLIVE.

"Yes, yes, it's true. I am with the family at the moment," Lerato Sengadi said from the scene.

READ MORE: How Shatta Wale made it onto the Billboard Charts

In 2015, the rapper reportedly spoke out about attempting suicide three times and further revealed that he had visited an online suicide website in an attempt to help him get information on how to end his life.

His suicide attempts, according to multiple reports, was due to depression.

Details surrounding the hip-hop veteran's death were still sketchy.

HHP collaborated with M.anifest on a 2014 hip-hop jam, titled “Jigah”. The song produced by Wes Mapes comes with a music video shot in Johannesburg by Jobie Bakama of Callback Dreams Studios.