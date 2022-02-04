RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

M3nsa slams gov't as 'unapologetically corrupt disconnected leaders' Ghana ever had

Selorm Tali

M3nsa has offloaded his disappointment in Ghanaian politicians over their poor performance and unfulfilled promises.

M3nsa
M3nsa

The enlightened and outspoken Ghanaian musician who is also known for using his music to address social development took to social express his disappointment in the Ghanaian government.

Describing what seems to be the blueprint of Ghanaian politicians, he tweeted "to stand elections. To lose so many times. And to finally win. And to be so unremarkable as a president.

He continued that "and be so unapologetically corrupt and possibly one of the most disconnected leaders this country has ever had the displeasure of having." Expressing no sign of hope, he concluded that "my guy forget".

However, the member of the FOKN Bois has not mentioned any name or political party but his other cryptic tweets suggests the doings of the current NPP government has been triggering him to speak truth to power.

In another Tweet, he said "I tell you, these guys really in their heart of hearts think they’re addressing a bunch of idiots every time they address the nation, and why not? They’ve gone unchallenged for decades, we have allowed this".

In the tweet that comes as a response to a politician who is arguing for the E Levy bill to be passed, he added that "they treat us like they treat their houseboys. We for “yessa massa” dem".

Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen's ink most.

