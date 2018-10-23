Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Maame Serwaa honoured at UCC

The honorary award was to acknowledge outstanding achievements by its members and also those who contribute towards the creative arts industry.

  • Published:
play

Ghanaian teen actress Clara Benson better known as Maame Serwaa has been honoured for her contribution to Ghana’s movie industry by the University of Cape Coast.

The award was given to her on October 20, 2018 as part of the ‘One Over Eight’ Tv series premiere which was directed by Miss Hannah Acquah and produced by B. Bright Wirekoh, held at the UCC SRC hall conference room of the Cape Coast campus.

The honorary award was to acknowledge outstanding achievements by its members and also those who contribute towards the creative arts industry.

The citation presented to Maame Serwaa reads, “we honour you this day as one of the big six celebrities on the occasion of ‘One Over Eight’ Tv series premier dubbed.

play

READ MORE: Wendy Shay talks about her racism experience in Germany (video)

"Your contribution to the showbiz industry in Ghana, the immense discipline you have exhibited over the years, in and outside your profession has been highly recognized and appreciated.

Your unwavering moral standards and influence have won the admiration of all Ghanaians especially we the students of the University of Cape Coast".

It is refreshing to know that Ghana can still boast of stars whose underlying responsibility of social role modelling is not tanned by the pressure of spotlights and splendour of red carpets. We hope that you are motivated enough to continue and improve your efforts in uplifting the name of Ghana.”

Serwaa thanked the students and the school authorities for the honour and dedicated the award to her cherished fans across the country.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Juliet Ibrahim wines her waist on camera Juliet Ibrahim wines her waist on camera
Wendy Shay talks about her racism experience in Germany (video) Wendy Shay talks about her racism experience in Germany (video)
Sue me if you think I spent your money - Former Manager dares Patapaa Sue me if you think I spent your money - Former Manager dares Patapaa
D Cryme reveals why he is tagged a womanizer D Cryme reveals why he is tagged a womanizer
‘I was her puppet’ – King Promise responds to threats of legal suit from businesswoman ‘I was her puppet’ – King Promise responds to threats of legal suit from businesswoman
Cars in Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin's garage (Photos) Cars in Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin's garage (Photos)

Recommended Videos

Wendy Shay talks about her racism experience in Germany (video) Wendy Shay talks about her racism experience in Germany (video)
Shatta Wale’s clothing line is the hottest wear in Ghana now Shatta Wale’s clothing line is the hottest wear in Ghana now
Wizkid wanted to feature on my Reign Album – Shatta Wale reveals Wizkid wanted to feature on my Reign Album – Shatta Wale reveals



Top Articles

1 ‘I was her puppet’ – King Promise responds to threats of legal suit...bullet
2 Cars in Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin's garage (Photos)bullet
3 Highlife legend Ben Brako in hot waters after posting nude photo...bullet
4 Fans can’t handle Princess Shyngle’s twerking videobullet
5 Sarkodie buys Range Rover Vogue to reply Shatta Wale's 'Advice'...bullet
6 'I’m only projecting my heritage' – Ben Brako replies critics...bullet
7 Shatta Wale was my classmate –Asamoah Gyan informs Ghanaiansbullet
8 Celebrities who had something to say about KNUST...bullet
9 Ben Brako explains half-naked photo with wifebullet
10 This throwback Photo of Angel Obinim will make your daybullet

Related Articles

Wendy Shay singing praises and worship is the best thing you'll see(Video)
Don’t come closer if you are not tall and well built man – Adjoa Smart
No job better than being a musician – Kojo Antwi
Cars in Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin's garage (Photos)
D Cryme reveals why he is tagged a womanizer
Sue me if you think I spent your money - Former Manager dares Patapaa
Kojo Antwi schools Ghanaian artistes
Wendy Shay talks about her racism experience in Germany (video)

Top Videos

1 Sarkodie buys new Range Rover Voguebullet
2 Listen Sarkodie finally 'disses' Shatta Wale in latest Videobullet
3 Wendy Shay singing praises and worship is the best thing you'll seebullet
4 Rev. Obofuor Meet the Ghanaian pastor who encountered with 'Maame...bullet
5 Beauty Pageant Tv3 staff demanded sex – Ghana Most Beautiful 2015bullet
6 I want tall and handsome guys to propose to me – Adwoa Smartbullet
7 Serena Williams goes topless in heroic breast cancer videobullet
8 Shatta Wale gets a new Mercedes Benz car on his birthdaybullet
9 Video Shatta Wale's brother reacts to Sarkodie's diss songbullet
10 Video I love ladies who send me their naked pictures -...bullet

Celebrities

Here's how your favourite musician showed up at Glo's concert
No job better than being a musician – Kojo Antwi
Don’t come closer if you are not tall and well built man – Adjoa Smart
Wendy Shay singing praises and worship is the best thing you'll see(Video)
X
Advertisement