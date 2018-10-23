Maame Serwaa honoured at UCC

news

Ghanaian teen actress Clara Benson better known as Maame Serwaa has been honoured for her contribution to Ghana’s movie industry by the University of Cape Coast.

The award was given to her on October 20, 2018 as part of the ‘One Over Eight’ Tv series premiere which was directed by Miss Hannah Acquah and produced by B. Bright Wirekoh, held at the UCC SRC hall conference room of the Cape Coast campus.

The honorary award was to acknowledge outstanding achievements by its members and also those who contribute towards the creative arts industry.

The citation presented to Maame Serwaa reads, “we honour you this day as one of the big six celebrities on the occasion of ‘One Over Eight’ Tv series premier dubbed.

"Your contribution to the showbiz industry in Ghana, the immense discipline you have exhibited over the years, in and outside your profession has been highly recognized and appreciated.

Your unwavering moral standards and influence have won the admiration of all Ghanaians especially we the students of the University of Cape Coast".

It is refreshing to know that Ghana can still boast of stars whose underlying responsibility of social role modelling is not tanned by the pressure of spotlights and splendour of red carpets. We hope that you are motivated enough to continue and improve your efforts in uplifting the name of Ghana.”

Serwaa thanked the students and the school authorities for the honour and dedicated the award to her cherished fans across the country.