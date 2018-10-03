Maame Serwaa nominated for the first time at GOWA Awards

she will be vying for the ‘Young Actress Act’ crown alongside Fella Makafui, Jessica Williams and Jackson Yaa just to mention a few.
This marks Maame Serwaa’s first nomination at the renowned GOWA Awards, following her nomination in the ‘Ghana Outstanding Women Young Actress’ category.
The awards ceremony comes off on November 30, 2018, at the Alisa Hotel in Accra.
The event will honour Ghanaian women who have impacted the growth of the country in areas such as politics, health, education, sports and showbiz.
GHANA OUTSTANDING WOMAN YOUNG ACTRESS
AFIMA KPODO
CLARA BENSON (MAAME SERWAA)
ELAINE ATTOH
FELLA MAKAFUI
JACKSON YAA
JESSICA WILLIAMS
MATILDA ADWOA DENSU