Maame Serwaa nominated for the first time at GOWA Awards


Ghanaian teen actress Maame Serwaa has been nominated for a 2018 Ghana Outstanding Women Awards (GOWA).

This marks Maame Serwaa’s first nomination at the renowned GOWA Awards, following her nomination in the ‘Ghana Outstanding Women Young Actress’ category.

In the category, she will be competing alongside with Fella Makafui, Jessica Williams and Jackson Yaa just to mention a few.

The awards ceremony comes off on November 30, 2018, at the Alisa Hotel in Accra.

The event will honour Ghanaian women who have impacted the growth of the country in areas such as politics, health, education, sports and showbiz.

GHANA OUTSTANDING WOMAN YOUNG ACTRESS

AFIMA KPODO

CLARA BENSON (MAAME SERWAA)

ELAINE ATTOH

FELLA MAKAFUI

JACKSON YAA

JESSICA WILLIAMS

MATILDA ADWOA DENSU

