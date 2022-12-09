ADVERTISEMENT
Mahama gets first grandchild from first son on his birthday (PHOTOS)

Dorcas Agambila

John Dramani Mahama is the newest grandpa in town as the wife of his first son delivers first child.

Shafik Mahama’s wife, Asma, an Algerian, has delivered their first child two and half years after their wedding.

The former president’s in-law took to her Instagram page to break the good news on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

The first photo had her showing a part of the newborn baby’s face. In her caption, she thanked God for giving her such a blessing.

From the caption, Asma put to bed on November 29 which happens to be her father inlaw's birthday.

Shafik and his wife have been two years, and the two got wedded in a simple but elegant wedding ceremony in Dubai.

"11/29/2022 — Thank you God for my little blessing, al hamdulilah. welcome to the world baby Alyazia. ," she said.

See photos below;

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
