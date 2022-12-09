Mahama gets first grandchild from first son on his birthday (PHOTOS)

The former president’s in-law took to her Instagram page to break the good news on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

The first photo had her showing a part of the newborn baby’s face. In her caption, she thanked God for giving her such a blessing.

From the caption, Asma put to bed on November 29 which happens to be her father inlaw's birthday.

Shafik and his wife have been two years, and the two got wedded in a simple but elegant wedding ceremony in Dubai.

"11/29/2022 — Thank you God for my little blessing, al hamdulilah. welcome to the world baby Alyazia. ," she said.

Shafik Mahama’s wife, Asma Pulse Ghana

