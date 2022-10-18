The Ghanaian dancehall act insists that the NDC government is the best administration to propel the development of the creative arts industry. According to Shatta, he experienced growth and opportunities during the Mahama-led government.
'Mahama was doing everything for every youth to survive' - Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale has called for the return of ex-President John Dramani Mahama to come back to rule Ghana.
He cited instances where government officials have contributed to his career as a musician. “Mahama, when he was in power, was doing everything for every youth to survive. I was getting opportunities from the presidency," he said.
"For instance, the ex-Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, was giving me stuff as an artiste. He respected me as an artiste. I believe he was only dealing with me,” he said.
According to Shatta Wale he was not the only musician who benefitted from the generosity of the past government. Shatta Wale listed the VIP music group as one of the beneficiaries of the NDC’s kindness.
Shatta Wale emphasizes that he hasn’t received any support from the current government. The Mahama-paper hitmaker recounted an instance involving the former that left a good impression on him.
On Joy FM's Showbiz A-Z, he continued, "you know Mahama is my dad. And the way people are complaining, at least we should give Mahama one more chance again.
“I was doing a Back-to-School project. Which was my project. You know, anytime I go to the villages to give exercise books and stuff like that. And I spoke to one of them in (past) government and took me to the others. Before we realized they were supporting the project… We are not getting that from this current government,” he said.
