'Mahama was doing everything for every youth to survive' - Shatta Wale

He cited instances where government officials have contributed to his career as a musician. “Mahama, when he was in power, was doing everything for every youth to survive. I was getting opportunities from the presidency," he said.

Pulse Ghana

"For instance, the ex-Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, was giving me stuff as an artiste. He respected me as an artiste. I believe he was only dealing with me,” he said.

According to Shatta Wale he was not the only musician who benefitted from the generosity of the past government. Shatta Wale listed the VIP music group as one of the beneficiaries of the NDC’s kindness.

Shatta Wale emphasizes that he hasn’t received any support from the current government. The Mahama-paper hitmaker recounted an instance involving the former that left a good impression on him.

On Joy FM's Showbiz A-Z, he continued, "you know Mahama is my dad. And the way people are complaining, at least we should give Mahama one more chance again.