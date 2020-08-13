With the many photos hitting social media, pulse.com.gh has noticed that actor Majid Michel, who has rarely been seen in public lately, is one of Joe's wedding guests. Another popular face spotted is Timothy Bentum, an actor who is now a pastor.

First photos and videos from Joe Mettle and Selasie’s traditional wedding

The couple is set to walk down the aisle on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at the Christian Centre Assemblies of God Church at Tema Community 12 and that is where we hope to see more popular faces from the Ghanaian showbiz industry.

For the meantime, see Majid with Joe at the ceremony plus more highlights from the traditional wedding in the video below.