Songstress Wendy Shay has advised his loyal fans to make a good use of every little opportunity they come across in life.

According to the “Bedroom Commando” singer, it’s a top secret to becoming successful in life.

The RuffTown Records signed artiste who has come under pressure for the past few days for slamming a journalist for asking what she describes as ‘dumb question’ seems to have not given up.

Wendy Shay on Wednesday, November 7, took to Instagram to share a stunning photo and accompanied with the inspiring message.

“The secret of being successful is making good use of every little opportunity you come across in life. Nothing is less in this global world. How is your week going shayfans?” she wrote.

Wendy Shay, over the weekend, was awarded the New Artiste of the Year at the 2018 Ghana Music Awards SA in South Africa.

She beat KiDi, King Promise, Kwesi Arthur, Patapaa, B4Bonah, Eshun and KelvynBoy to clinch the award.