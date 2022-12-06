RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Maleek DJ billed to perform at Wizkid's mega concert at Accra this weekend

Selorm Tali

One of Ghana’s hottest disc jockeys, Maleek DJ, known privately as Godfred Duah, is a Ghanaian Disc Jockey who has gained notoriety for shutting down any party or event he is playing.

Maleek Dj started Djing in 2016 but gained a critical following in 2019. Maleek Dj is notable for Bashment sets, even though he is a very versatile disc jockey.

Maleek DJ is set to perform at the Wizkid Live In Accra concert, which will happen at the Accra Sports Stadium in Accra on December 10, 2022. His inclusion in this line-up shows how dedicated Maleek Dj is to his craft and the work he has put in over the years.

“Wizkid Live” is Wizkid’s first major headlined concert in Accra, and being on such a line-up is an excellent look for Maleek DJ.

Maleek Dj just returned from Nigeria, where he performed from November 24 - 28 at the PineXGinja Nigeria event, The Truth Beach Club.

Maleek Dj plays as a resident DJ at Mood Bar for their Skanky Thursdays, usually a dancehall-themed party. He also plays at many venues in Ghana on days he has been booked.

Having been in the industry for this long Maleek Dj has performed at Afrochella 2020, Amapiano & Brunch, The Polo Beach Club, Pine X Ginja, The Big Brunch in Monrovia, Liberia, Tiwa Savage Water & Gari Release Party in Accra, Ghana, Front Back, Soho and few other notable events.

Maleek Dj is looking to take over the world with his craft, and he is always pushing himself to be the best at any given time. To book Maleek Dj for your events, send him an email at maleekdjbookings@gmail.com.

