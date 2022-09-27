'Man you are dope' - Usher tells Kojo Manuel after witnessing event MC's showmanship

On the eve of the Global Citizen Festival in Accra, Kojo Manuel was on his regular Friday night hosting duties at Frontback when international superstar, Usher, passed through during his visit to Ghana for the first time.

While on the microphone, Usher walked up to Manuel and said: “Man, you are dope.” Kojo Manuel was more than excited to hear those words, stating that it was a “surreal moment” and that Usher “came out of nowhere” to personally give him props for a job well done.

The following day, because Usher was so impressed by the multifaceted award-winning hype man’s performance at the Global Citizen Festival with Mic Smith, Manuel received an invitation to the R&B legend’s brunch party, where they had the chance to have another conversation with him.

Kojo Manuel has been rubbing shoulders with celebrities both local and international. His YouTube series, ‘A Mad Culture’ within a short period of its launch, has featured names like Chance The Rapper, Vic Mensa, MI, Ladipoe and Quamina MP.

Kojo Manuel is living his dream as a radio host while paving the way for the next generation of MCs by going the extra mile. In June this year, Kojo Manuel also bagged two awards at the Ghana Entertainment Awards USA.