Managing Shatta Wale was so 'difficult', I almost quit after 6 months - Bulldog

ece-auto-gen

When asked whether Shatta Wale was the most challenging artist he had worked with, Bullgod responded with a nuanced answer, stating, "I will say yes and no."

He elaborated on the complexities of the job, highlighting the importance of going to the studio to record, promoting works, and shooting videos, which were standard responsibilities that did not pose significant difficulties. However, it was the additional aspects that proved challenging for him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bullgod went on to explain that he found it demanding to manage Shatta Wale's unpredictable statements and the subsequent media fallout. He mentioned instances where he had to handle damage control, only to receive calls from other media houses due to Shatta Wale making conflicting statements elsewhere.

ece-auto-gen

These constant fire-fighting situations left little time for actual work, which became increasingly strenuous for Bullgod.

Reflecting on those early days, Bullgod admitted that he struggled to understand Shatta Wale's approach. However, he revealed that the reason he persevered was that they hadn't achieved their targets yet.

At Bullhaus Entertainment, they set performance benchmarks, including securing nominations in notable award schemes within the first year, although winning was not guaranteed due to voting and other factors.

ADVERTISEMENT

ece-auto-gen

It was only after Shatta Wale received his first award that Bullgod and his team decided to continue working with him, even though they had initially contemplated leaving within six months.