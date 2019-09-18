Musician M.anifest, in one of his recent tweets, shared an encounter he had with an old woman who has refused to dump her swag.

The “god MC” rapper couldn’t believe his eyes when he sighted the old woman who has great fashion sense.

Looking elegant, the woman mentioned her name as Marjorie Ajorkor Arkon.

M.anifest disclosed that upon spotting the woman, he parked his car and approached her ‘by force’.

He captioned the video: “Your young self coulda never. See flyness. 88yrs old…I parked my car and went to talk to her by force. Cause this life you for take chances”.

Watch the video below.