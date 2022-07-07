Many Ghanaians are better off than those abroad – US based artiste

“There are a lot of people in Ghana, especially Cape Coast, that are doing much better than a lot of Ghanaians who have travelled abroad and I know what I’m talking about,” he said on Kastle FM’s Entertainment Show.

He stated that there are some Ghanaians who will reject the opportunity to stay permanently abroad.

“There are some people here in Ghana that when you give them a free ticket to travel to go and stay abroad, they will refuse it but rather prefer to go on a visit and come back to Ghana,” he stated.

Although he counts himself lucky, a lot of people are finding it difficult to survive in the United States.

“Everyone has a way that God uses to bless them since I travelled to the USA, I have never taken public transport because I have my own house and I also have 2 cars.