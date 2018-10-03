Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Many people will die if social media shuts down – John Dumelo


John Dumelo A lot of lives will be lost if social media shuts down – Actor

According to the actor, social media has become a powerful addiction where people live all their lives to gain likes and followers to feel part of the world.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Popular actor and entrepreneur, John Dumelo says lots of people lives will be lost if they wake up one day to no social media.

According to the actor, social media has become a powerful addiction where people live all their lives to gain likes and followers to feel part of the world.

READ MORE:

In a tweet he wrote : “We will all wake up one day and realize we have been logged out of Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and what’s app. That day, a lot of lives will be “lost

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Shatta Movement: Shatta Wale fan tattoos his face on his back Shatta Movement Shatta Wale fan tattoos his face on his back
Sharing Is Caring: Medikal shares money and food to the people of Nima Sharing Is Caring Medikal shares money and food to the people of Nima
New Jet: Buy a new presidential jet before Ghanaians kill you, Shatta Wale to Nana Addo New Jet Buy a new presidential jet before Ghanaians kill you, Shatta Wale to Nana Addo
Sexy: Moesha says she needs a tour guide in Switzerland, baits with half nude video Sexy Moesha says she needs a tour guide in Switzerland, baits with half nude video
Delta Air Lines: Yvonne Nelson's plane catches fire; takes to social media to thank God Delta Air Lines Yvonne Nelson's plane catches fire; takes to social media to thank God
Wow: Maame Serwaa nominated for the first time at GOWA Awards Wow Maame Serwaa nominated for the first time at GOWA Awards

Recommended Videos

Celebrity News: Ebony’s elder sister releases first ‘freestyle’ Celebrity News Ebony’s elder sister releases first ‘freestyle’
Celebrity News: My future husband should be rich and handsome – MzVee Celebrity News My future husband should be rich and handsome – MzVee
Celebrity News: It was such a great honour to meet French President – DJ Switch Celebrity News It was such a great honour to meet French President – DJ Switch



Top Articles

1 Actress How Nigerian blackmailers got Princess Shyngle’s sex tape in a...bullet
2 Hot!!! Meet Pappy Kojo's on-and-off girlfriend of five yearsbullet
3 Video Ebony’s elder sister releases first ‘freestyle’bullet
4 Actor Toosweet Annan and friends joins the Kupe Challenge in wigbullet
5 Delta Air Lines Yvonne Nelson's plane catches fire; takes to...bullet
6 American Visa Rosemond Brown's 'American dream' in shatters as...bullet
7 Damilola Adegbite Chris Attoh not a "man"- Ex-wife suggests...bullet
8 Video Benedicta Gafah reacts to Afia Schwarzenegger’s...bullet
9 Powerful Moves Watch Benedicta Gafah flaunt her dance...bullet
10 I can satisfy myself romantically, i don't need a man...bullet

Related Articles

Delta Air Lines Yvonne Nelson's plane catches fire; takes to social media to thank God
Free Things Pay me or face my lawyers - Jasmine Baroudi threatens production houses
Video Benedicta Gafah reacts to Afia Schwarzenegger’s abortion accusations
Video Ebony’s elder sister releases first ‘freestyle’
Guru Arnold Asamoah Baidoo only criticizes me when awards are near- Rapper
Peace Patapaa ends beef with Prophet Kumchacha
Actor Toosweet Annan and friends joins the Kupe Challenge in wig
Powerful Moves Watch Benedicta Gafah flaunt her dance moves in new videos
Fatherhood Yvonne Nelson’s baby daddy spends quality time his daughter
Actress How Nigerian blackmailers got Princess Shyngle’s sex tape in a scandal

Top Videos

1 Serena Williams goes topless in heroic breast cancer videobullet
2 Listen Sarkodie finally 'disses' Shatta Wale in latest Videobullet
3 Video Rashida Black beauty and husband Kushman show off their new babybullet
4 Video Shatta Wale is not a better fighter than I am - Shatta Michybullet
5 Video Stephanie Benson reveals why she does not go to churchbullet
6 Video Rosemond Brown promises presenter sex in exchange for a...bullet
7 Video Kanye West to continue his 'Yandhi' album recording in...bullet
8 Video Patapaa ends beef with Prophet Kumchachabullet
9 Video Benedicta Gafah reacts to Afia Schwarzenegger’s...bullet
10 Video Watch how Spio Garbrah danced to King Promise’s...bullet

Celebrities

Free Things Pay me or face my lawyers - Jasmine Baroudi threatens production houses
Arnold Asamoah Baidoo only criticizes me when awards are near- Singer
Guru Arnold Asamoah Baidoo only criticizes me when awards are near- Rapper
Peace Patapaa ends beef with Prophet Kumchacha
Baby Ryn and her daddy, Jamie Roberts
Fatherhood Yvonne Nelson’s baby daddy spends quality time his daughter
X
Advertisement