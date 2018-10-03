news

Popular actor and entrepreneur, John Dumelo says lots of people lives will be lost if they wake up one day to no social media.

According to the actor, social media has become a powerful addiction where people live all their lives to gain likes and followers to feel part of the world.

In a tweet he wrote : “We will all wake up one day and realize we have been logged out of Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and what’s app. That day, a lot of lives will be “lost”