Mark Zuckerburg was my mate at Harvard – Dr UN claims

Dorcas Agambila

Kwame Owusu Fordjour, alias Dr. UN, insists that he attended the famous Ivy League institution Harvard University, despite years of popular skepticism.

Dr UN
Dr UN

In a recent interview with Oman Media, Dr UN stated that he pursued a PhD program at the university between 2006 and 2010.

“I went to Harvard in 2006 and graduated in 2010. I took a PhD course in Global Studies; talk about the United Nations, international organisations, international law, human rights and others,” he said.

He disclosed further that Mark Zuckerberg, the founder of social media network Facebook, was his year mate at Harvard in 2010.

“Even the founder of Facebook is my year mate in Harvard in 2010,” he said.

Dr. UN is popular for his awards scheme in 2020 which had a lot of dignitaries in Ghana attending and being honored.

The organiser of the award scheme which sought to honor several key personalities in Ghana has had his educational credentials questioned by many.

His awards scheme was however labeled as a fraudulent scheme after the United Nations issued a disclaimer of not having anything to do with him.

Dr UN recently topped the trends when he reportedly got married to former Ghana’s HIV AIDS ambassador Joyce Dzidzor Mensah in a private wedding ceremony on Saturday, 24th September 2022.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
