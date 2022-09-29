Mark Zuckerburg was my mate at Harvard – Dr UN claims

“I went to Harvard in 2006 and graduated in 2010. I took a PhD course in Global Studies; talk about the United Nations, international organisations, international law, human rights and others,” he said.

He disclosed further that Mark Zuckerberg, the founder of social media network Facebook, was his year mate at Harvard in 2010.

“Even the founder of Facebook is my year mate in Harvard in 2010,” he said.

Dr. UN is popular for his awards scheme in 2020 which had a lot of dignitaries in Ghana attending and being honored.

The organiser of the award scheme which sought to honor several key personalities in Ghana has had his educational credentials questioned by many.

His awards scheme was however labeled as a fraudulent scheme after the United Nations issued a disclaimer of not having anything to do with him.