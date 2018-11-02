news

Society is full of double standards, which is why it’s no surprise that a crowd got very upset when Counsellor Lutterodt said married women can have affairs too.

The controversial Counsellor may have put his foot in it this time around. In the video he is seen defending his stance that is ok for someone to sleep with another’s wife. And even offered to school Prophet Kumchacha on the topic.

But this didn’t go down well with some persons in the crowd who attempted to beat him up. Fortunately, they were able to restrain them and get the situation under control.

Do you agree with Counsellor Lutterodt?

WATCH VIDEO HERE: