It seems Counsellor Lutterodt went far this time when he said married women can sleep with other men because he was almost beaten by the crowd for that.
The controversial Counsellor may have put his foot in it this time around. In the video he is seen defending his stance that is ok for someone to sleep with another’s wife. And even offered to school Prophet Kumchacha on the topic.
READ ALSO: Give thanks to God when your wives cheat on you – Counselor Lutterodt
But this didn’t go down well with some persons in the crowd who attempted to beat him up. Fortunately, they were able to restrain them and get the situation under control.
Do you agree with Counsellor Lutterodt?