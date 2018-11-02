Pulse.com.gh logo
Counsellor Lutherodt nearly ‘lynched’ for saying it is acceptable to sleep with married women

It seems Counsellor Lutterodt went far this time when he said married women can sleep with other men because he was almost beaten by the crowd for that.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Counsellor Lutterodt nearly ‘lynched’ for saying it is acceptable to sleep with married women play

Counsellor Lutherodt

Society is full of double standards, which is why it’s no surprise that a crowd got very upset when Counsellor Lutterodt said married women can have affairs too.

The controversial Counsellor may have put his foot in it this time around. In the video he is seen defending his stance that is ok for someone to sleep with another’s wife. And even offered to school Prophet Kumchacha on the topic.

READ ALSO: Give thanks to God when your wives cheat on you – Counselor Lutterodt

But this didn’t go down well with some persons in the crowd who attempted to beat him up. Fortunately, they were able to restrain them and get the situation under control.

Do you agree with Counsellor Lutterodt?

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

