‘I like this guy’ - Martha Ankomah replies Kwadwo Sheldon's willingness to 'wash her panties'

Selorm Tali

Kwadwo Sheldon has hit the target with his ‘pant washing’ shots he fired at Martha Ankomah.

During an interview with pulse.com.gh, the Ghanaian YouTuber he expressed his willingness to wash the actress’ panties when he was asked who is his celebrity crush. He mentioned Martha Ankomah has his 'mumu button' because he has a very spot for her.

"Martha Ankomah, if she tells me to wash her panties, I will willingly do it. That woman, oh my God, she is beautiful, she is humble, she is spotless when it comes to controversies, beautiful," Sheldon emphasized.

“Martha Ankomah, if you are watching this, call me," the YouTuber added.

www.instagram.com

Low and behold the Ghanaian actress has watched the video shared on pulse.com.gh’s Instagram page and decided to leave a note for Kwadwo Sheldon.

Reacting to the fun fact video, Martha Ankomah wrote “I like this guy” and added love emojis to her comment. Check it out in the screenshot below.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

