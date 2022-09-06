Maurice Ampaw calls for arrest of girls who dressed 'half naked' to Accra party

Commenting on their outfits, famous, outspoken and renowned Ghanaian lawyer, Maurice Ampaw, has empowered the security agencies to arrest the two with immediate effect.

During an interview with GhanaWeb, Lawyer Ampaw said that their action and decision to publish the semi-nude videos was against the laws of the state. "I think that we have failed as a nation when it comes to this social media impunity that is going on in terms of promoting nudity.," he said.

He continued that "we are in a public moral state where we have laws to deal with those issues and if you look at those videos and photos, no one will tell you that they have violated the laws of the land.

"They intentionally went there to expose themselves. They displayed their nudeness and then they published it as well. The security agencies should act now by arresting them," Lawyer Ampaw added.

According to Lawyer Ampaw, "women advocates should be worried because it is a disgrace to womanhood and we need to take an action. Their actions and conduct is a shame to womanhood. We need to take legal action by arresting them."