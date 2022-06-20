Maurice Ampaw petitions IGP to arrest Nana Agradaa over Joyce Blessing's nude videos

Other parts of the video purportedly also showed private parts of the singer and according to Maurice Ampaw, that is enough reason for Nana Agradaa to be arrested as she was the first the show the videos.

“Do we allow one person to destroy her? Should we sit and watch Joyce Blessing commit suicide before we know how serious this issue is? Publishing that video of Joyce Blessing alone is a crime because that video contains obscene materials," the Lawyer said.

He continued, "someone should warn Nana Agradaa that she will account for every video of Joyce Blessing circulating that exposes her nudity and so on. IGP, Ghana police, I call on you to take over. Agradaa should be arrested".

Speaking on his ‘Mmraa ne Abrabo’ show on Movement TV, he emphasized that "you can’t bring her down nobody can bring you down Joyce. Don’t think you can bring her down. Everybody has struggles, especially in marriages but the maturity is that it should be kept secret. Joyce Blessing’s issue is not an isolated issue. We are all in this soup. She isn’t the first person to drink wine nor is she the first person to fornicate. Whatever she has done is in the past. We are all hypocrites, especially Christians".