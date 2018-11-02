news

May D is officially off the market after announcing his wedding to Swedish fiancée, Carolina Wassmuth.

The Confam entertainment singer made public his wedding to Ms Wassmuth on his Instagram page in the early hours of Friday, November 2, 2018.

May D and Carolina welcomed their first child together in October 2018.

The singer took to his Instagram stories on Friday, October 19, 2018, where he posted a photo of his son, which he named Ethan.

May D has another child with another woman.

Here are 3 things we learnt from May D's wedding to Swedish fiancée

May D shared three different pictures of himself and Carolina exchanging marital vows in Sweden.

In one of the pictures that had Carolina putting the wedding ring on May D's singer, he wrote, 'Off the Market' as the caption.

In another picture where he was seen slipping the wedding band on Carolina's finger, he captioned it, 'Big Boy moves.'

And in a third picture where both May D and Carolina were listening to the official reading out the wedding vows, he captioned it, 'Real Life.'