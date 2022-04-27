RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

‘May God judge you both’, Yul Edochie’s wife reacts after husband shared pictures of 2nd wife’s son

Kofi Boateng

The wife of Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie, has reacted to a Instagram post by her husband that announced the birth of his son with another actress, Judy Austin on Wednesday, April 27.

Yul Edochie, son and second wife
Yul Edochie, son and second wife

Judy Austin has been confirmed as the second wife of the Yul Edochie.

According to the Vanguard, an established Nigerian media firm, Yul Edochie, who is married to May Edochie and has 4 children with her, “welcomed a bouncing baby with his colleague turned baby mama, Judith Austin in 2021.”

Yul’s Instagram post was accompanied with the words, “It’s time for the world to meet my son.

“His name is STAR DIKE MUNACHIMSO YUL-EDOCHIE. Born by my second wife @JudyAustin and I love him so much, just as much as I love my other children.”

When May Edochie saw the post after a few minutes, she commented that: “May God judge you both.”

Her reply to the post caused a lot of her followers to share their views on the issue.

However, although some of the comments suggested this could be a publicity stunt, May Edochie had shared a puzzling post on her Instagram page, hours before Yul posted about his son.

May’s post read: “People reveal themselves through their actions. Life is a beautiful thing and there is so much to smile about… joy will definitely come in the morning.”

