‘May God judge you both’, Yul Edochie’s wife reacts after husband shared pictures of 2nd wife’s son

According to the Vanguard, an established Nigerian media firm, Yul Edochie, who is married to May Edochie and has 4 children with her, “welcomed a bouncing baby with his colleague turned baby mama, Judith Austin in 2021.”

Yul’s Instagram post was accompanied with the words, “It’s time for the world to meet my son.

“His name is STAR DIKE MUNACHIMSO YUL-EDOCHIE. Born by my second wife @JudyAustin and I love him so much, just as much as I love my other children.”

When May Edochie saw the post after a few minutes, she commented that: “May God judge you both.”

Her reply to the post caused a lot of her followers to share their views on the issue.

However, although some of the comments suggested this could be a publicity stunt, May Edochie had shared a puzzling post on her Instagram page, hours before Yul posted about his son.