May we not return in boxes as we step out to hustle - Samini mourns death of Christian Atsu

The West African nation has been thrown into a state of shock and sadness following the news of the demise of the former Chelsea and Newcastle United wideman.

The Turkish agent of the Ghanaian star revealed that rescue workers discovered the body of the former Chelsea and Newcastle player after days of searching the building where he lived.

The family of the footballer and the entire football world were thrown into anxiety after mixed news over the whereabouts of the winger days after the earthquake struck in the city where he lived.

His mortal remains arrived at the Kotaka International Airport on Sunday, February 19, 2023.

The footballer's remains were accompanied from Turkey by his family and Ghana's ambassador to Turkey, Francisca Ashietey-Odunton, Ghana's foreign ministry said.

The plane landed at 19:25 GMT in Accra where it was met by relatives, government officials and representatives of the Ghana Football Association.

Reacting to the arrival of Christian Atsu’s remains Samini took to his Twitter page to mourn the player and also thank the government for promising to support the family in giving Atsu a befitting send-off.

“Sad moments as our boy came home last night. May we not return in boxes as we step out to hustle for family, God, and country! Kudos to the #state for promising to support the family in giving our brother a befitting send off.#Hero! #RIPAtsu #TGBTG life smh” he wrote.